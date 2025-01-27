Change Healthcare ups data breach estimate to 190 million people

Change Healthcare has increased its estimate of the number of people whose personal and health data was breached in a 2024 ransomware attack to 190 million.

The UnitedHealth Group claims processing subsidiary had previously reported that hackers compromised the information of 100 million people before releasing the new figure Jan. 24.

"The vast majority of those people have already been provided individual or substitute notice," a Change Healthcare spokesperson told Becker's. "The final number will be confirmed and filed with the Office for Civil Rights at a later date."

The cyberattack, which delayed healthcare claims and payments across the country, already represented the largest data breach in the history of healthcare. UnitedHealth lost $3.09 billion from the hack in 2024.

"Change Healthcare is not aware of any misuse of individuals’ information as a result of this incident and has not seen electronic medical record databases appear in the data during the analysis," the spokesperson added.