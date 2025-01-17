The financial toll of the Change Healthcare hack: 7 numbers

Giles Bruce -

The cost of the Change Healthcare cyberattack continues to mount for parent company UnitedHealth Group.

Here are seven figures on the hack's financial toll in 2024, according to the healthcare conglomerate's year-end earnings report:

$3.09 billion: Total impact

$2.2 billion: Direct response costs

$867 million: Business disruptions

$2.60: Total impact per share of UnitedHealth Group

1%: Year-over-year decline in revenue for Optum Insight

$9.03 million: Direct loans to affected healthcare providers

$4.5 million: Loans that were repaid

