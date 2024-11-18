Change Healthcare restores claims clearinghouse: 5 things to know

UnitedHealth Group claims processing subsidiary Change Healthcare has restored its clearinghouse services and received $3.2 billion in loan repayments from providers following a February cyberattack.

Here are five things to know:

1. In February, Change Healthcare took many of its IT systems offline after being breached by hackers, delaying claims processing for health systems and other providers across the country. The company handles an estimated 1 in 3 healthcare transactions in the U.S.

2. Change Healthcare offered no-cost loans to providers whose revenue was affected by the IT outage, disbursing $8.5 billion.

3. In a November update, Change Healthcare said it has restored its clearinghouse services. The company had reinstated 80% of the functionality for its claims, payment and pharmacy services as of April. Change is working to win back customers who left for other vendors amid the outage.

4. The company said it has received $3.2 billion in loan repayments as of Oct. 15.

5. Change Healthcare continues to notify the roughly 100 million Americans affected by the data breach.