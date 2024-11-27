Oracle Health in the last 30 days

Oracle Health, the EHR company formerly known as Cerner, has been busy developing artificial intelligence and interoperability features.

Here are 10 times Becker's reported on Oracle Health in November:

1. Cerner, which Oracle acquired in 2022 for $28.4 billion, was part of four of the most expensive EHR projects of all time, Becker's reported Nov. 25.

2. Kalispell, Mont.-based Billings Clinic-Logan Health will roll out a new Oracle Health EHR starting in 2025, the Flathead Beacon reported Nov. 19.

3. U.S. House lawmakers passed a veterans bill that left out provisions that would have required the Department of Veterans Affairs to strengthen oversight of its Oracle Health EHR modernization project, NextGov reported Nov. 19.

4. Health system CIOs told Becker's for a Nov. 15 story that they are taking a wait-and-see approach before declaring whether Oracle's new EHR will transform the hospital IT landscape but are pleased with the increased competition.

5. Doug Collins, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the VA, is expected to address the agency's troubled Oracle Health EHR rollout during his confirmation proceedings, Politico reported Nov. 14.

6. Oracle Health is among the EHR vendors advancing interoperability efforts, driving improved data sharing and connectivity in healthcare, Becker's reported Nov. 15.

7. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System completed its transition from Oracle Health to an Epic EHR, a project estimated to cost $500 million, Becker's reported Nov. 11.

8. Oracle Health is boosting its presence in the EHR market with the development of a new AI-powered platform, a company leader told Becker's for a Nov. 11 story.

9. Oracle is reportedly in the running to acquire EHR company Veradigm, formerly known as Allscripts, according to a Nov. 10 report from investing website Seeking Alpha.

10. Brady Small was named regional CIO at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, joining the health system from Oracle Health, Becker's reported Nov. 6.