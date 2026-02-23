Baptist Health rolls out hospital-at-home program in Jacksonville

Baptist Health is offering eligible patients the option to receive hospital-level care at home through a new program launched at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

The program, called Baptist Hospital at Home, provides 24/7 acute care services to select inpatients who are clinically stable and meet specific criteria determined by an emergency medicine or hospital physician. The initiative combines remote monitoring technology with daily virtual and in-person visits, allowing patients to recover outside of a traditional hospital setting.

According to a Feb. 23 press release from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, the program is currently available to eligible adult inpatients at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, with plans to expand to Baptist Medical Center South and other adult hospitals in the system.

The hospital-at-home model is designed for adults with acute-level needs whose physicians determine their conditions can be safely treated at home. Conditions may include pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cellulitis and urinary tract infections, among others.

Under the program, patients receive a personalized care plan that includes a daily virtual physician visit, 24/7 virtual nursing oversight and at least two in-person visits each day from a community paramedic. Baptist Health provides necessary equipment, including wearable monitoring devices and tablets, and does not require patients to have home internet access.

The program also offers services typically available in inpatient settings, including laboratory testing, EKGs, IV infusions and medications, oxygen and respiratory care, imaging and diagnostic services, pharmacy services, nutrition support, social work, case management, discharge planning, and physical and occupational therapy.

The health system said the program is intended to expand care options while ensuring patients receive appropriate levels of care in the setting best suited to their needs.