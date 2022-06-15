Mount Sinai is moving Epic to the Microsoft cloud: 4 things to know

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is transitioning its Epic EHR to Microsoft Azure and using the cloud service for much of its operations, CIO Kristin Myers said in an interview with CIO published June 14.

“It didn’t make sense for us to have a multicloud strategy for our business and clinical applications," she told the website.

As Becker's reported, Mount Sinai also upped its technology June 14 when it partnered with tech firm mphrX to meet data-sharing obligations under the 21st Century Cures Act.

Here are 4 things to know from Ms. Myers' interview:

1. Mount Sinai looked at "all three" cloud providers, ultimately deciding on Microsoft Azure, with support by Accenture for managed services. Because of such factors as talent retention and management costs, the system wanted to have 80 percent to 90 percent of its applications on the same vendor, Ms. Myers said.

2. The health system is moving some business applications to the Oracle cloud, including Oracle Financials, Supply Chain and HCM Talent Management and Learning.

3. Mount Sinai has multiple clouds for genomics research, employing the best fit for each solution, but didn't want to use that strategy across the rest of the organization, Ms. Myers said.

4. Ms. Myers' goal is to have a majority of healthcare providers' applications in the cloud within three years.