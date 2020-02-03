KLAS names Epic, Meditech top acute care EMRs

Epic and Meditech received the highest scores for acute care EMRs in large and community hospitals, respectively, according to KLAS Research's 2020 rankings.

For its annual "Best in KLAS" rankings, KLAS Research analyzes information gathered from nearly 2,500 interviews with providers and payers each month. The interviews represent opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics.

Here is KLAS' list of Acute Care EMR rankings for large hospitals and integrated delivery networks, based on a 100-point scale:



1. Epic EpicCare Inpatient EMR: 87.8

2. Cerner Millennium PowerChart/CommunityWorks Clinicals: 74.2

3. Allscripts Sunrise Acute Care: 71.0



Here is KLAS' list of Acute Care EMR rankings for community hospitals, based on a 100-point scale:



1. Meditech Expanse Acute Care EMR: 80.3

2. Cerner Millennium PowerChart/CommunityWorks Clinicals: 73.9

3. Medhost Enterprise Clinicals: 68.9

4. CPSI Evident Thrive EMR: 64.1

5. Allscripts Paragon Clinicals: 56.6

More articles on EHRs:

Vermont offers opt-out protocol for statewide HIE

California hospital taps CommonWell, Carequality for EHR data sharing

Michigan hospital implements $10M Cerner EHR: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.