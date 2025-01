After building Epic from humble beginnings into an EHR powerhouse, company founder and CEO Judy Faulkner first appeared on the Forbes 400 list in 2012.

Here is where Ms. Faulkner has ranked on the annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans since then:

2012: No. 285

2013: No. 243

2014: No. 278

2015: No. 256

2016: No. 321

2017: No. 219

2018: No. 223

2019: No. 207

2020: No. 115

2021: No. 147

2022: No. 128

2023: No. 128

2024: No. 154