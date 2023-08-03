Hospitals, health systems getting grants for EHR installs

Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase, upgrade and install EHRs.
Here are three examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
- Jacksonville (Ill.) Memorial Hospital is receiving a $1 million grant to install an EHR system.
- A bill has been proposed to give Cary Medical Center, based in Caribou, Maine, a $9.8 million grant to get an EHR system.
- Parsons, Kan.-based Labette County Medical Center is receiving a $759,600 grant to help purchase upgrades to its EHR system.