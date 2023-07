A bill has been proposed to give Cary Medical Center, based in Caribou, Maine, a $9.8 million grant to get an EHR system.

The grant proposal is a part of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' bill that aims to direct more than $42 million in funding for Maine hospitals and health centers, according to a July 27 press release from Ms. Collins' office.

The bill, which has been approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee, is awaiting consideration from the Senate and House.