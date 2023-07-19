Health systems switching EHRs due to mergers

Here are the hospitals and health systems that are implementing new EHR systems or extending EHR systems to other facilities due to mergers or acquisitions:

Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine said it plans to merge with Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health on Aug. 1, which will require Finger Lakes to move onto new EHR systems. Finger Lakes uses four EHR systems, and it will install two new systems to be compatible with UR Medicine's EHR system.





Demorest, Ga.-based Habersham Medical Center is switching to Epic as it is taken over by Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System.





Vandalia Health, based in Charleston, W.Va., has extended its EHR contract with Oracle Cerner, signing a 10-year agreement. Under the agreement, Vandalia Health will install the Cerner EHR system across its medical clinics so they can all operate within one integrated system. Vandalia Health was formed through a merger between Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center and Monongalia County, W.Va.-based Mon Health.