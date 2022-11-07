Health systems getting big grants for EHR installs, upgrades

Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase, upgrade and install EHRs.
Here are four examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
- Gouverneur (N.Y.) Hospital received a $10 million rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to tackle a few new projects, including an EHR installation.
- Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to implement a countywide EHR.
- Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Health System received $855,354 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to integrate its EHR and population health analytics into its remote care offerings in rural communities.
- Rushville, Ill.-based Schuyler County Hospital District received $600,000 to purchase and install a replacement EHR.