7 organizations that got USDA grants for EHR upgrades

The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave out grants Oct. 12 to four health systems and three other organizations to make EHR improvements as part of a $110 million spending package to boost rural healthcare.

1. Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System got $10 million to implement a countywide EHR.

2. The Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota received $1 million that will be used in part to digitize health records for the 1,243 residents of the Spirit Lake reservation.

3. Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Health System landed $855,354 in part to integrate its EHR and population health analytics into its remote care offerings in rural communities.

4. Washington (Iowa) County Hospital secured $753,100 to install an Epic EHR.

5. Rushville, Ill.-based Schuyler County Hospital District received $600,000 to purchase and install a replacement EHR.

6. Hoopa (Calif.) Valley Public Utilities District got $311,900 that will be used in part to train staff on how to use and deploy an EHR for a clinic that serves the rural community of the Hoopa Valley Tribe.

7. West Central Services, a behavioral health center based in Lebanon, N.H., secured $142,200 in part to upgrade its EHR system.