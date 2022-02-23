Epic's huge healthcare impact — 5 stats

Listen
Epic's pioneering EHR system continues to be enormously influential in the healthcare industry — from giving patients access to their medical records using MyChart to having the largest EHR market share among acute care hospitals.
Here are five statistics revealing Epic's giant role in healthcare market:
- Epic reported $3.8 billion dollars in revenue for 2021.
- Epic serves 430,000 hospital beds, with a net beds gain of 19,000 compared with 2020.
- More than 253 million U.S. patients have an electronic record in Epic.
- Worldwide, 285 million patients have an electronic record in Epic.
- Epic was ranked the No. 1 EHR in 2022 for the 12th consecutive year by KLAS Research.