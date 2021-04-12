31 numbers that show how big Epic, Cerner, Allscripts & Meditech are in healthcare
Below are 31 quick notes on the positions of Epic, Cerner, Allscripts and Meditech in the EHR market.
- More than 250 million patients have an electronic record in Epic.
- At 29 percent, Epic maintains the largest EHR market share for acute care hospitals, according to a May 2020 KLAS report.
- The company gained 55 hospitals in the market share in 2019.
- Epic won 14,520 acute care multispecialty hospital beds in 2019, according to KLAS' "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report.
- The company posted $3.2 billion in annual revenue in 2019.
- In September, Microsoft and Epic announced the EHR vendor would be the first medical record system to integrate the Microsoft Teams connector for telehealth visits.
- From September through the end of 2020, 190 health systems went live on an Epic EHR system, making it the company's busiest fall season.
- In 2020, 63 percent of Epic EHR customers reported being able to achieve deep interoperability, up from 13 percent in 2017, according to a KLAS report.
- The North Kansas City, Mo.-based company employs more than 27,000 people.
- Twenty-six percent of the hospital EHR market share belongs to Cerner, according to KLAS Research.
- Cerner reported $5.5 billion in total revenue and $780.1 million in net earnings in 2020.
- In 2020, the company's learning health network brought on 55 client members, represented nearly 100 million patients and more than 500 million encounters.
- Cerner posted a cumulative research and development investment of more than $7.8 billion.
- The EHR giant has more than 500 patents worldwide.
- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is deploying Cerner EHR systems in its facilities throughout the country, fulfilling its $16 billion contract with the vendor.
- Black Book ranked Allscripts as the No. 1 integrated ambulatory EHR and practice management platform for hospital systems in 2020.
- In 2019, Allscripts won 469 acute care multispecialty hospital beds, according to KLAS Research's "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report.
- IQVIA ranked Allscripts the No. 1 EHR vendor for the ambulatory market share in June 2019.
- Allscripts is home to more than 7,000 employees in 14 countries.
- Allscripts maintains 7 percent of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research.
- Allscripts posted $1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2019.
- Eighty-five percent of Meditech sites have been with the EHR company for over a decade.
- Meditech maintains 17 percent of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research.
- Clinicians ranked their satisfaction with Meditech's personalization abilities 8.4 on a zero to nine-point scale, higher than any other EHR vendor, according to a KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report.
- Eighty-seven percent of small community hospitals are satisfied or very satisfied with Meditech's EHR platform, according to KLAS Research.
- In 2019, Meditech won 5,407 acute care multispecialty hospital beds, according to KLAS Research.
- Meditech reported $493.8 million in annual revenue in 2019.
- In 2021, KLAS named the company the No. 1 acute care EMR, patient accounting and patient management platform for community hospitals.
