31 numbers that show how big Epic, Cerner, Allscripts & Meditech are in healthcare

Below are 31 quick notes on the positions of Epic, Cerner, Allscripts and Meditech in the EHR market.

Epic

More than 250 million patients have an electronic record in Epic.





patients have an electronic record in Epic. At 29 percent , Epic maintains the largest EHR market share for acute care hospitals, according to a May 2020 KLAS report.





, Epic maintains the largest EHR market share for acute care hospitals, according to a May 2020 KLAS report. The company gained 55 hospitals in the market share in 2019.





hospitals in the market share in 2019. Epic won 14,520 acute care multispecialty hospital beds in 2019, according to KLAS' "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report.





acute care multispecialty hospital beds in 2019, according to KLAS' "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report. The company posted $3.2 billion in annual revenue in 2019.





in annual revenue in 2019. In September, Microsoft and Epic announced the EHR vendor would be the first medical record system to integrate the Microsoft Teams connector for telehealth visits.





medical record system to integrate the Microsoft Teams connector for telehealth visits. From September through the end of 2020, 190 health systems went live on an Epic EHR system, making it the company's busiest fall season.





health systems went live on an Epic EHR system, making it the company's busiest fall season. In 2020, 63 percent of Epic EHR customers reported being able to achieve deep interoperability, up from 13 percent in 2017, according to a KLAS report.

Cerner

The North Kansas City, Mo.-based company employs more than 27,000 people.





people. Twenty-six percent of the hospital EHR market share belongs to Cerner, according to KLAS Research.





of the hospital EHR market share belongs to Cerner, according to KLAS Research. Cerner reported $5.5 billion in total revenue and $780.1 million in net earnings in 2020.





in total revenue and in net earnings in 2020. In 2020, the company's learning health network brought on 55 client members, represented nearly 100 million patients and more than 500 million encounters.





client members, represented nearly patients and more than encounters. Cerner posted a cumulative research and development investment of more than $7.8 billion .





. The EHR giant has more than 500 patents worldwide.





patents worldwide. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is deploying Cerner EHR systems in its facilities throughout the country, fulfilling its $16 billion contract with the vendor.

Allscripts

Black Book ranked Allscripts as the No. 1 integrated ambulatory EHR and practice management platform for hospital systems in 2020.





integrated ambulatory EHR and practice management platform for hospital systems in 2020. In 2019, Allscripts won 469 acute care multispecialty hospital beds, according to KLAS Research's "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report.





acute care multispecialty hospital beds, according to KLAS Research's "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report. IQVIA ranked Allscripts the No. 1 EHR vendor for the ambulatory market share in June 2019.





EHR vendor for the ambulatory market share in June 2019. Allscripts is home to more than 7,000 employees in 14 countries.





employees in 14 countries. Allscripts maintains 7 percent of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research.





of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research. Allscripts posted $1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2019.

Meditech

Eighty-five percent of Meditech sites have been with the EHR company for over a decade.





of Meditech sites have been with the EHR company for over a decade. Meditech maintains 17 percent of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research.





of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research. Clinicians ranked their satisfaction with Meditech's personalization abilities 8.4 on a zero to nine-point scale, higher than any other EHR vendor, according to a KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report.





on a zero to nine-point scale, higher than any other EHR vendor, according to a KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report. Eighty-seven percent of small community hospitals are satisfied or very satisfied with Meditech's EHR platform, according to KLAS Research.





of small community hospitals are satisfied or very satisfied with Meditech's EHR platform, according to KLAS Research. In 2019, Meditech won 5,407 acute care multispecialty hospital beds, according to KLAS Research.





acute care multispecialty hospital beds, according to KLAS Research. Meditech reported $493.8 million in annual revenue in 2019.





in annual revenue in 2019. In 2021, KLAS named the company the No. 1 acute care EMR, patient accounting and patient management platform for community hospitals.

