7 numbers that show Meditech's standing in the EHR market
Here are seven notes on Meditech and its position in the EHR market:
- Eighty-five percent of Meditech sites have been with the EHR company for over a decade.
- Meditech maintains 17 percent of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research.
- Clinicians ranked their satisfaction with Meditech's personalization abilities 8.4 on a zero to nine-point scale, higher than any other EHR vendor, according to a KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report.
- Eighty-seven percent of small community hospitals are satisfied or very satisfied with Meditech's EHR platform, according to KLAS Research.
- In 2019, Meditech won 5,407 acute care multispecialty hospital beds, according to KLAS Research.
- Meditech reported $493.8 million in annual revenue in 2019.
- In 2021, KLAS named the company the No. 1 acute care EMR, patient accounting and patient management platform for community hospitals.
