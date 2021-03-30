7 numbers that show Meditech's standing in the EHR market

Here are seven notes on Meditech and its position in the EHR market:

Eighty-five percent of Meditech sites have been with the EHR company for over a decade.



Meditech maintains 17 percent of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research.



Clinicians ranked their satisfaction with Meditech's personalization abilities 8.4 on a zero to nine-point scale, higher than any other EHR vendor, according to a KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report.



Eighty-seven percent of small community hospitals are satisfied or very satisfied with Meditech's EHR platform, according to KLAS Research.



In 2019, Meditech won 5,407 acute care multispecialty hospital beds, according to KLAS Research.



Meditech reported $493.8 million in annual revenue in 2019.



In 2021, KLAS named the company the No. 1 acute care EMR, patient accounting and patient management platform for community hospitals.

