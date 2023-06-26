Epic in the last 30 days

From putting hospitals and health systems on its noncompete list to having Beacon be listed as one of the best oncology EHRs, here are five updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in June:

Hospitals and health systems reported that they are most pleased with Epic's Beacon for their medical oncology EHR, KLAS Research found.



While Epic continued to dominate the EHR vendor market in the United States, it ranked tenth outside the U.S., a June 8 KLAS Research report found.



Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner wrote that she asks new workers, in a five-hour introductory meeting, "Why do you come to work?" She then has them rank these six reasons by percentage.