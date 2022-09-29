Epic in the last 30 days

From adding a life sciences program to its national IT infrastructure to new partnerships with health systems, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in September.

MercyOne health system will transition to Epic EHR to align with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.



Epic added clinical decision-making software application AvoMD to its marketplace.

Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health will go live with Epic's EHR system Oct. 1. The Epic EHR system will replace the health system's current medical record and patient billing software, Meditech.



McLeansboro, Ill.-based Hamilton Memorial Hospital District transitioned to an Epic EHR system Sept. 17.



Epic added a life sciences program to its national IT infrastructure to help speed up clinical trials and therapy development. The program matches providers with clinical trial opportunities fitting their patient populations and sends providers targeted Cosmos searches to help validate whether a trial is a good fit without additional queries. The program also aims to make clinical trials more accessible to provider groups by lowering technical and staffing barriers to begin studies.



Washington County (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics will receive a $753,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to install Epic's EHR system. The EHR install will begin in November and is expected to be completed in November of 2023.



Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center will receive $650,000 in federal funding to purchase an Epic EHR system. The new Epic EHR will allow patient records from Garrett Regional Medical Center to be shared more quickly with specialists at Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine and other larger medical facilities.

Epic added artificial intelligence healthcare company Aidoc's app to its App Orchard online marketplace.



Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare will switch its EHR system from Oracle Cerner to Epic Systems starting Oct. 1. The aim is to seamlessly share patient records and improve its billing and scheduling functions.



Epic is working to develop a new software application that aims to help physicians treat patients with rare diseases. The software will search databases containing health information from more than 163 million people, allowing physicians to match their current patient with others who may have the same disease to gain insights.