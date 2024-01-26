Epic in the last 30 days

From a patent infringement lawsuit to the launch of a new app platform, here are five updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January:

Epic is facing a patent infringement lawsuit over its patient portal software MyChart. SynKloud Technologies filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Wisconsin, alleging that Epic's MyChart uses similar software as the one listed in its U.S. patent No. 8,856,383.



Epic made an AI-powered system, Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot, widely available. The tool automates clinical documentation during patient and physician encounters.

Epic released its new Showroom platform Jan. 17 to connect customers with digital tools that work with its EHR.



Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health said it was transitioning its Mid Dakota Clinics in Bismarck, N.D., to an Epic EHR system.



Nonprofit digital healthcare innovation group OCHIN said nine systems began using its OCHIN Epic EHR in the final quarter of 2023.