Epic in the headlines: 5 latest stories 

From its partnership with Anthem to new EHR market statistics, here are five updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in May.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Epic experienced a power outage for a few hours April 30 across its Verona, Wis.-based campus after an incident involving a raccoon shut down the nearby power station the EHR vendor uses.

2. Elizabethtown, Ky.-based Baptist Health Hardin deployed Epic's EHR and MyChart patient portal.

3. Anthem inked a partnership with Epic to use the EHR company's payer platform to share clinical information and hospital data on admissions, discharges and transfers with providers who use Epic's software. For example, providers will be notified when their patients are discharged from the hospital to help improve follow-ups.

4. Epic maintained the largest share of the hospital EHR market in 2020 at 31 percent. The EHR giant also had a +101 net change in hospital market share for the year, according to KLAS Research.

5. While 2020 was not Epic's largest year for EHR market share growth, the company gained more hospital contracts and beds than its competitors for the year. Epic recorded a net change of +19,247 beds in 2020, according to KLAS Research.