Cerner shakes up C-suite in 2021: 13 executive moves to know 

From its recent appointment of David Feinberg, MD, as CEO to the departure of executives, Cerner's leadership team has undergone several key changes this year.

Here are 13 things to know about the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company's leadership changes in 2021:

1. Cerner announced Aug. 19 that Dr. Feinberg is joining the company as its new president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. Dr. Feinberg comes to Cerner from Google Health, where he has led the company's healthcare initiatives since 2019.

2. Cerner President Donald Trigg will leave the company, Cerner announced at the time of Dr. Feinberg's appointment.

3. Cerner's board of directors is also separating the roles of chair and CEO under Dr. Feinberg's leadership and has named William Zollars as its new independent chair, also effective Oct. 1. Mr. Zollars has been a member of Cerner's board since May 2005 and has served as lead independent director since April 2019.

4. After almost 26 years at Cerner, Ed Enyeart left the company in July to join Bardavon Health Innovations, a workers' compensation digital health company. Mr. Enyeart most recently served as senior vice president of client financial operations at Cerner. At Bardavon, he is working with his former co-worker and ex-Cerner President Zane Burke.

5. In July, David Bradshaw resigned as senior vice president of consumer and employer solutions at Cerner. He joined the company in March 2019.

6. Ben Hilmes was chosen as chief integration officer of Adventist Health in July. Before joining the Roseville, Calif.-based health system, Mr. Hilmes was a Cerner senior vice president who worked with Adventist.

7. Sam Pettijohn joined Signify Health, a healthcare technology company that provides in-home care and management services, as its new chief growth officer in July. Mr. Pettijohn most recently was senior vice president of client relationships at Cerner, where he was responsible for sales, delivery and sustaining client relationships.

8. Cerner in May announced that Brent Shafer, CEO and chair, would be leaving his post. Mr. Shafer, who joined the company in January 2018, is staying on as a senior adviser for one year.

9. Mark Erceg in February joined Cerner as the company's new executive vice president and CFO. He replaced longtime Cerner executive Marc Naughton, who announced in October 2020 that he would be leaving the company after 30 years.

10. Cerner Executive Vice President and Chief Client and Services Officer John Peterzalek left his post in January.

11. Travis Dalton assumed Mr. Peterzalek's responsibilities in January as Cerner's new executive vice president and chief client and services officer. Mr. Dalton had been overseeing Cerner's government services division, which included leading its multibillion dollar EHR implementation project for the Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Defense Department.

12. Randy Sims left his position of chief legal officer at Cerner in January. He led the company's legal department beginning in 1997.

13. Dan Devers replaced Mr. Sims as Cerner's chief legal officer. Before taking on the role, Mr. Devers served as the company's senior vice president of cloud strategies, overseeing Cerner's collaboration with Amazon Web Services and cloud modernization.