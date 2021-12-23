Cerner's year in review: 5 biggest stories in 2021 

Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner made headlines this year amid its acquisition agreement with software giant Oracle and appointment of David Feinberg, MD, the former head of Google Health, as its new CEO.

Here are five of the most-read stories about Cerner reported by Becker's Hospital Review in 2021.

1. Oracle to acquire Cerner for $28B: 8 things to know

Cerner and Oracle jointly announced an agreement Dec. 20 for Oracle to acquire Cerner in a $28 billion deal. Oracle will buy Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95 per share, or about $28.3 billion in equity value, and the deal is expected to close in 2022.

2. Cerner taps Google Health head Dr. David Feinberg as CEO, names new chair: 7 notes

In August, Cerner named Dr. Feinberg its president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. He joined the EHR company from Google Health, where he had served as chief of the company's healthcare initiatives.

3. Cerner opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic at headquarters

About 400 Cerner workers volunteered in February to help administer COVID-19 vaccines at the company's headquarters. The vaccination clinic was part of the Operation Safe coalition in North Kansas City, Mo., which included a group of hospitals and governments that sought to vaccinate up to 4,500 people every other week.

4. 4 Cerner exec departures in July

Becker's Hospital Review reported four Cerner executive departures in July. The four executives who left the company were Ed Enyeart, David Bradshaw, Ben Hilmes and Sam Pettijohn.

5. Cerner's layoffs vital but don't reflect future plans, CEO Dr. David Feinberg says

During a third quarter of 2021 earnings call, Dr. Feinberg said he supports the company's latest round of 150 job cuts as a corrective measure but added that layoffs do not align with his "philosophy going forward."