Cerner in the headlines: 9 October updates 

From launching a new business unit and accounting offering to rolling out a mandatory employee vaccination mandate, here are nine updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in October.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. In a recent op-ed shared on LinkedIn, David Feinberg, MD, former head of Google Health, shared his motivation for taking on the new role of president and CEO of Cerner: the opportunity to use tech to improve patients' lives every day.

2. Cerner officially listed its Kansas City, Kan.-based Continuous Campus on the market amid the EHR company's shift to a hybrid work model.

3. Cerner will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8.

4. Cerner is one of the most adopted clinical communications platforms, with 67 percent of providers having implemented it in their organizations for at least four different roles, including both clinical and nonclinical employees, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

5. Cerner on Oct. 6 unveiled a new patient accounting offering, dubbed RevElate, in an effort to enhance its revenue cycle management portfolio..

6. As part of his strategy for leading Cerner, Dr. Feinberg is focused on improving EHR usability and interoperability, he said during the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company's virtual event Oct. 12.

7. Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare will transition from its NextGen Healthcare Information Systems EHR to a new Cerner system.

8. Dr. Feinberg confirmed that the EHR company is cutting 150 positions in November after the layoffs were leaked on Reddit.

9. Cerner unveiled its new operating unit, Cerner Enviza, to focus on data and clinical research development with recently acquired subsidiary Kantar Health.