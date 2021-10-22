Cerner laying off 150 employees

Listen
Cerner CEO David Feinberg, MD, confirmed that the EHR company is cutting 150 positions in November, kansascity.com reported Oct. 22.
Four things to know:
- The upcoming rounds of layoffs were leaked on Reddit. Dr. Feinberg acknowledged the layoffs in an email to Cerner employees Oct. 21.
- "You will always get transparency from me," Dr. Feinberg said. "Although I would have liked to be the first to inform you, I can confirm, in early November, approximately 150 positions will be eliminated from their roles at Cerner. These actions are never easy. It is my commitment that all impacted associates are treated with the greatest respect and support. I ask you to do the same."
- The layoffs affect U.S. workers, a spokesperson for Cerner told kansascity.com.
- A spokesperson for Cerner told Becker's that more details would be available later.