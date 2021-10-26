Cerner's 1st unit to launch under new CEO targets clinical data research 

Cerner unveiled its new operating unit, Cerner Enviza, to focus on data and clinical research development with recently acquired subsidiary Kantar Health, the EHR company said Oct. 26.

Four things to know:

1. Cerner in April finalized its acquisition of Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, for $375 million.

2. Cerner Enviza will focus on developing and deploying therapies to advance clinical research and the life sciences industry. The unit will work with a network of health systems to tap into their data and help develop therapies for patients more quickly.

3. The unit also aims to broaden patients' access to and participation in clinical trials to get more equitable results.

"The true promise of the digital age is to use data to improve everyday health around the world," David Feinberg, MD, president and CEO of Cerner, said in the news release. "Healthcare is far too complex, inefficient and expensive. We have to break down industry silos and evolve from simply accumulating data to generating meaningful insights that can accelerate therapy development."

4. Enviza is the first unit launched by Cerner under Dr. Feinberg's leadership. He officially took the helm of the EHR company as CEO on Oct. 1 after serving as the head of Google's healthcare business.