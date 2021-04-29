Cerner in the headlines: 8 latest stories

From new partnerships to finalizing its Kantar Health acquisition, here are eight updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in April.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Cerner closed its acquisition of Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, for $375 million, the companies said April 1.

2. The Department of Veterans Affairs paused deployment activities for its new $16 billion Cerner EHR system at a second site until it completes a strategic review of the project and shares the results with Congress.

3. EHR vendors Cerner and Athenahealth's appeal of a patent for CliniComp's healthcare management system failed to pass in the federal circuit's patent office April 20.

4. Cerner is among a group of nine health IT companies that made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S. The diversity ranking features 500 employers, and Cerner ranked No. 57.

5. Cerner is teamed up with the MIB Group, which provides data-driven underwriting services to life insurance companies, as the EHR vendor looks to build on its life insurance industry initiatives.

6. Black Book recognized Cerner as the top-rated inpatient EHR vendor for integrated hospital and health systems for the second consecutive year.

7. The Department of Defense went live on its new Cerner EHR system across healthcare facilities in 12 more states.

8. Cerner will host the last second-dose event of its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its Kansas City, Mo.-based campus on May 6.

