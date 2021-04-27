Cerner top inpatient EHR for healthcare in 2021: Black Book

Cerner has been recognized as the top-rated inpatient EHR vendor for integrated hospital and health systems for the second consecutive year, a Black Book report finds.

The report collected input from 3,141 EHR users in large health systems, with more than 38 percent of major health systems represented in the survey, an April 26 news release said.

The 10-month survey measured customer satisfaction across 18 EHR performance indicators from different hospital positions, including physicians, finance departments, radiologists and IT departments.

Cerner achieved top ratings in 10 of the 18 performance indicators, followed by Epic and Allscripts with four each.

More articles on EHRs:

These 4 health systems are joining Intermountain's Patient ID Now coalition

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

EHR usability gets 'F' grade from nurses: 5 study insights



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.