16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. SBH Health System (New York City): Seeks a data analyst

2. Wise Health System (Decatur, Texas): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

3. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks a lab information system analyst

4. Heritage Valley Health System (Baden, Pa.): Seeks a financial systems analyst

Cerner

1. Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): Seeks a chief medical information officer

2. Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.): Seeks a clinical systems applications analyst

3. Capital Health (Pennington, N.J.): Seeks a clinical application system analyst

4. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: Seeks a health information management systems analyst

Epic

1. Scripps Health (San Diego): Seeks a systems analyst

2. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

3. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Seeks an application analyst

4. Hospital Sisters Health System (Eau Claire, Wis.): Seeks a systems analyst

Meditech

1. Beacon Health System (Granger, Ind.): Seeks an information systems analyst

2. Citizens Medical Center (Victoria, Texas): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Golden Valley Memorial Hospital (Clinton, Mo.): Seeks an IT director

4. Wilson Health (Sidney, Ohio): Seeks a clinical analyst

