Cerner in the headlines: 7 recent stories 

From inking EHR contracts to making an investment into clinical research company Elligo Health, here are seven updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in September.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Cerner unveiled the five winners of their firs Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids.

2. Cerner received $158 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue deploying its EHR at VA medical facilities.

3. Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare will transition from its NextGen Healthcare Information Systems EHR to a new Cerner system.

4. Cerner delayed its hybrid return-to-office approach until mid-October because of COVID-19 transmission rates. Most employees will be given the flexibility of working from home or on-site, determined by their activities, work to be completed and work style preferences, Cerner said.

5. Cameron Burt, former managing director of Cerner's Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, became CEO of healthcare communications platform Rauland Australia.

6. Cerner is one of the top vendors that hospitals and health systems have tapped for data analytics support, according to a recent KLAS Research report. In terms of depth of adoption, which measures how consistently the vendor's platform capabilities have been deployed across the report participants, Cerner scored in the 61 percent to 80 percent range.

7. Cerner participated in a $135 million series E funding round for Elligo Health Research, a healthcare research company that uses EHRs to connect patients to clinical research.