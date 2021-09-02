Children's National, Cerner name 5 winners of pediatric digital health innovation accelerator 

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Cerner unveiled the five winners of their first annual Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids, the organizations recently announced.

Children's National and Cerner launched the Bear Institute in 2013 to support pediatric healthcare technology and innovation. The organizations kicked off the accelerator in June as a way to increase technology innovation and treatments for pediatric healthcare.

The participants in this year's startup competed across four innovation tracks: rare disease, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and patient education. Student teams competed in a separate track. The accelerator challenge consisted of three rounds of judging, an initial review of applications from the Bear Institute team, judging from participating pediatric healthcare providers and administrators and reviews from a panel of judges during the finalist startup pitches.

Here are the five winners of this year's accelerator, who received cash prizes totaling more than $100,000, on-site pilots as well as software development support.