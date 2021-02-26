Allscripts posts $728M in net earnings for Q4: 4 notes

Allscripts reported $728 million in net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $19 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Four things to know about the Chicago-based EHR vendor's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.

Allscripts' revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $386 million, compared to $414 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $74 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.82, compared with a loss per share of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Allscripts said its 2021 goals are to achieve a revenue of $1.5 billion, free cash flow between $90 million and $100 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $240 million and $260 million.

