9 Oracle Health updates in 30 days

Oracle Health had a busy start to 2025, with new health system implementations and continued work on its next-generation EHR.

Here are nine Oracle Health updates reported by Becker's in the past month:

1. Logan Health's Cut Bank, Mont., hospital said Jan. 27 it's set to transition to an Oracle Health EHR as part of a systemwide upgrade by Kalispell, Mont.-based Billings Clinic-Logan Health.

2. Starkville, Miss.-based OCH Regional Medical Center launched a new EHR on Jan. 27, replacing multiple existing platforms with a unified one developed by Oracle Health.

3. Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is testing Oracle Health's EHR-integrated ambient voice technology, Becker's reported Jan. 23.

4. Oracle Health's next-generation EHR includes cloud and artificial intelligence features, making it easy to set up and intuitive to run, with voice commands instead of drop-down screens so clinicians can speak to it and find what they need, company chair David Feinberg, MD, told Becker's for a Jan. 22 podcast.

5. Former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, pledged to tackle long-standing problems with the agency's Oracle Health EHR system if confirmed, NextGov reported Jan. 21.

6. Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health outsourced the management of its Oracle Health EHR to Healthcare IT Leaders on Jan. 7.

7. Real-Time Capacity Management, powered by predictive analytics and AI and a partnership with Oracle Health, will significantly improve Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare's patient throughput and capacity over the next five years, President and CEO Michael Charlton told Becker's for a Jan. 6 story.

8. Oracle Health is the best general surgery EHR, according to a Jan. 3 Black Book Research report.

9. Oracle Health is the top EHR vendor in Canada, Finland, Mexico and the Middle East (Arabic region), according to customer experience ratings fielded by Black Book Research for a Dec. 30 report.