Alabama health system outsources Oracle Health EHR

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health has outsourced the management of its Oracle Health EHR to Healthcare IT Leaders.

The IT consultant has been leading the implementation of the EHR at USA Health's Providence Hospital in Mobile — scheduled to go live in January — but will now oversee the continuing maintenance, monitoring and support of Oracle Health Millennium (formerly known as Cerner) across the three-hospital system. The agreement runs through 2026.

"Healthcare IT Leaders has proven its expertise working with our team at USA Health Providence," USA Health CIO Tyler Whetstine said in a Jan. 7 news release. "The addition of their managed services will ensure the ongoing maintenance and optimization of our clinical applications across the health system."

In recent years, other health systems have outsourced their EHR installations and even their entire IT departments.