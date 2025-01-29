Billings Clinic-Logan Health begins system-wide Oracle EHR transition

Logan Health – Cut Bank is set to transition to Oracle Health, a new EHR system, as part of a system-wide upgrade by Kalispell, Mont.-based Billings Clinic—Logan Health.

The new system is scheduled to go live on Feb. 1, marking the first phase of a three-year initiative to modernize medical record-keeping across all Logan Health facilities, according to a Jan. 27 news release.

The partnership between Billings Clinic—Logan Health and Oracle Health, which was formed in October 2024, aims to consolidate patient records onto a single IT platform. The phased rollout will begin with critical access hospitals in Cut Bank, Chester, Shelby, and Conrad, with plans for further expansion.