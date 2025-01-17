Mississippi hospital to adopt unified EHR system

Starkville, Miss.-based OCH Regional Medical Center is set to launch a new EHR system on Jan. 27, replacing multiple existing platforms with a unified one developed by Cerner.

The transition has been in development since early 2024, with the hospital and Cerner working to integrate systems for billing, scheduling, patient care documentation, and record-keeping into one platform.

The new system will also bring an upgraded patient portal, OCH HealtheLife, to OCH Regional Medical Center.

The update, according to a Jan. 16 news release, aims to improve operational efficiency and patient care by providing healthcare providers with easier access to patient information and reducing administrative tasks.