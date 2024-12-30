7 Epic updates in 30 days

From creating a new coalition with Intermountain Health to gaining more hospital and health system customers, here are seven updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in December:

Epic, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health Microsoft, Gates Ventures, and West Health formed a coalition to address the escalating challenges of rural healthcare.



Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner said Epic regularly does "immersion trips" to hospitals and health systems to get a better feel for how they're using its EHR and to identify needs for new software.



Epic Nexus, an Epic Systems initiative and a TEFCA Qualified Health Information Network, connected 625 hospitals to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).



Epic and some health systems pushed back against an HHS proposal that requires health IT vendors to create hyperlinks to access medical images electronically.



Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has completed a $250 million transition to an Epic EHR.



On Dec. 2, West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health said it plans to switch from Oracle Health to Epic for its EHR.



Cleveland-based University Hospitals' CIO Robert Eardley told Becker's the health system is taking a strategic approach to digital transformation by embracing an "Epic first" philosophy. This guiding principle ensures the health system prioritizes tools and innovations available within its Epic electronic health record platform whenever feasible.