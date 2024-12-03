3-hospital system to leave Oracle Health for Epic

West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health plans to switch from Oracle Health to Epic for its EHR.

The three-hospital system said the project will take about 18 months, with the new EHR expected to go live in July 2026 and cost $35 million, a Great River Health spokesperson told Becker's. The health system's board of directors and executive team unanimously approved the decision, according to a Dec. 2 news release.

"This conversion to Epic is very exciting, as Epic is the gold standard for EHRs," Great River Health President and CEO Michael McCoy, MD, said in a statement. "It will connect us to all the major health systems throughout the Midwest, including the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, launching GRH into an 'Epic' future."

The health system said other anticipated benefits include a better patient portal with MyChart, improved care coordination and population health management, and help with staff recruitment and retention as most medical students train on Epic.