Florida health system goes live with $250M Epic EHR

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has completed a $250 million transition to an Epic EHR.

The four-hospital system went live with Epic on Nov. 2 after over 11,000 staffers spent the previous 12 months implementing and training on the new EHR.

"This significant upgrade is not just about integrating new technology, but about redefining patient care and streamlining operations," Broward Health President and CEO Shane Strum said in a Dec. 3 press release shared with Becker's.

Broward Health previously used Cerner, now known as Oracle Health, for its EHR. The $1.5 billion health system pointed to increased interoperability, the MyChart patient portal and Epic's artificial intelligence capabilities as reasons for the switch.