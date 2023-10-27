6 Epic updates in 30 days

From integrating more generative AI into its software to inking a partnership with a nursing school for EHR education, here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the past month:

Milwaukee-based Marquette University is the first nursing school in the country to use Epic's educational Lyceum platform to teach its students how to navigate the EHR.



Baptist Memorial Health Care, based in Memphis, Tenn., activated its Epic Cloud instance on Amazon Web Services.



Houston Methodist went live with a pilot Oct. 19 that connects Amazon's Echo Dot with its Epic EHR system.



Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO and chairman, said Epic Systems is implementing copilot solutions that leverage Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service and Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot.



Epic already has generative artificial intelligence built into its EHR to draft patient portal messages, write nurse handoffs and create patient summaries — and the company said it has more than 60 additional use cases in development.



Cleveland-based University Hospitals completed its transition to Epic, a process that saw the health system convert 5.6 million patient records and scheduling systems into one EHR.