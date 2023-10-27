6 Epic updates in 30 days

From integrating more generative AI into its software to inking a partnership with a nursing school for EHR education, here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the past month:
- Milwaukee-based Marquette University is the first nursing school in the country to use Epic's educational Lyceum platform to teach its students how to navigate the EHR.
- Baptist Memorial Health Care, based in Memphis, Tenn., activated its Epic Cloud instance on Amazon Web Services.
- Houston Methodist went live with a pilot Oct. 19 that connects Amazon's Echo Dot with its Epic EHR system.
- Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO and chairman, said Epic Systems is implementing copilot solutions that leverage Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service and Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot.
- Epic already has generative artificial intelligence built into its EHR to draft patient portal messages, write nurse handoffs and create patient summaries — and the company said it has more than 60 additional use cases in development.
- Cleveland-based University Hospitals completed its transition to Epic, a process that saw the health system convert 5.6 million patient records and scheduling systems into one EHR.