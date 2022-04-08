5 systems launching Epic EHRs

Here are five health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so in 2022.

  1. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital partnered with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to implement an Epic EHR system for the hospital and its network of clinics.

  2. Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital and Healthcare Center and Midland-based MyMichigan Health joined forces to implement a new Epic EMR system for patients at Helen Newberry.

  3. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine connected the Marion County Health Department to its Epic EHR system with the goal of improving care coordination.

  4. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health went live with an Epic EHR system, replacing its 11 different EHR systems with a single system.

  5. South Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network connected three hospitals to Epic's EHR system: Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center, Plattsburgh, N.Y.-based Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital.

