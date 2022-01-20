2 Michigan hospitals collaborate on Epic EMR system

Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital and Healthcare Center and Midland-based MyMichigan Health joined forces to implement a new Epic EMR system for patients at Helen Newberry.

According to a Jan. 20 press release, the EMR system will offer patients benefits like access to medical information, safety checks for prescriptions, security for patient records and one-time collection of patient health information.

"The prospect of collaborating with MyMichigan and implementing the EPIC software system is exciting. It will bring our system to an entirely new level by providing a robust integrated platform that will better meet the needs of our patients and health care providers," Helen Newberry CEO Hunter Nostrant said in the press release. "This agreement focuses solely on partnering to strengthen our electronic medical record and provide patients secure access to their protected health information."

The new system is set to go live later in the year.