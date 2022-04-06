UVM Health Network launches Epic EHR at 3 hospitals

South Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network connected three hospitals to Epic's EHR system, the health system announced April 6.

Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center, Plattsburgh, N.Y.-based Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital went live with the system April 2.

Providers from across UVM's network will now be able to share and access information, regardless of location within the health system — enabling the ability to coordinate patient care and more accurately measure health outcomes, according to the press release.

This is the third phase of the network-wide transition to Epic's EHR.

The first phase of the EHR project, kicked off November 2019, and included full implementation at the University of Vermont Medical Center, and partial implementation at Berlin-based Central Vermont Medical Center, Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

The project's second phase, which took place in November 2021, included full implementation of the EHR at Central Vermont Medical Center, Porter Medical Center and Middlebury, Vt.-based Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing.