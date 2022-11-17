3 health systems choosing Meditech EHRs

Below are three health systems that have implemented or announced plans to implement an EHR system from Meditech:

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has chosen Meditech as its preferred EHR provider. Under the partnership, HCA will complete a large-scale deployment of Meditech's Expanse platform.



Warren (Pa.) General Hospital has selected Meditech Expanse to replace the hospital's legacy Meditech EHR system and the various platforms used at outpatient clinics.



Floyd County Medical Center went live with the Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1. The process of implementing the new system, which began in January, has helped the Charles City, Iowa-based health system digitize patients' health records.