Amazon's biggest healthcare moves in 2023

Amazon continued a heavy push into healthcare in 2023, using its recent acquisition of One Medical to deepen ties with hospitals and health systems across the country.
And while the tech giant conducted a layoff spree as part of CEO Andy Jassy's plan to eliminate 18,000 jobs throughout the organization, the company has expressed intentions to keep growing its healthcare business.
Here are the top 13 healthcare moves Amazon made in 2023:
- Amazon's One Medical is collaborating with Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, allowing specialists from the health system to deliver care to the primary care patients of the tech company.
- CommonSpirit Health's Virginia Mason Franciscan Health partnered with Amazon's One Medical so the health system's specialists can provide care to the tech company's primary care patients.
- Amazon launched One Medical for Prime on Nov. 8, allowing Amazon Prime members to get healthcare for an extra $9 a month.
- On Oct. 19, Houston Methodist went live with a pilot that connects Amazon's Echo Dot with its Epic EHR system.
- Amazon Pharmacy rolled out prescription drone deliveries in College Station, Texas.
- Amazon's virtual care platform, Amazon Clinic, became available across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- In July, Amazon Pharmacy laid off 80 employees.
- In July, Amazon discounted memberships for its healthcare company One Medical as part of Prime Day.
- Amazon shut down Halo, its health and fitness device line, July 31.
- Amazon Web Services teamed up with 3M Health Information Systems to scale 3M's ambient clinical documentation and virtual assistant tools.
- Amazon Web Services launched an accelerator program for startups aimed at easing healthcare burnout. Health systems such as Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Ventures and the American Hospital Association will provide assistance with the program.
- On Feb. 22, Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical.
- Amazon Pharmacy rolled out RxPass, a $5 per month medication prescription service, on Jan. 24.