Amazon's healthcare ambitions: 6 recent moves

From plans to scale its direct-care delivery service to recruiting new leadership to head its healthcare ecosystem, Amazon continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are six most recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's.

Amazon Web Services is seeking a physician lead to join its healthcare industry team to engage with key leaders from various healthcare organizations to facilitate their adoption of AWS services for medical imaging, telemedicine and analytics.



Aaron Martin, former chief digital officer at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, is leaving the health system March 25 to join Amazon as a vice president of health.



Amazon Pharmacy created MedsYourWay, a discount savings card, to help Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Florida Blue, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas members save on prescriptions.



Amazon Alexa partnered with Teladoc to get patients connected with physicians via Echo devices.



Amazon Web Services will support the effort to donate 50 Medtronic GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules to facilities that primarily serve communities with low screening rates or where access to this technology is not currently available.



Amazon Care rolled out virtual health services nationwide and is preparing to launch in-person services for more than 20 new cities in 2022.



