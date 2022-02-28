Teladoc set to launch on Amazon's Alexa

Teladoc Health partnered with Amazon Alexa to launch voice-activated, virtual medical care on supported Echo devices.

Teladoc Health customers in the U.S. will be able to connect with a Teladoc care provider 24/7 from Echo devices for general medical needs. To get connected, patients can say “Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor” to their device. Echo will then connect with a Teladoc doctor for a virtual visit related to nonemergency needs, such as experiencing symptoms of a cold, flu or allergies, according to a Feb. 28 press release.

The cost per visit will vary, ranging from $0 per visit with insurance or $75 without insurance.

"We're excited to work with Teladoc Health to offer our customers an easy, hands-free way to connect with a doctor," Debra Chrapaty, vice president and chief operating officer of Amazon Alexa, said in the release. "Whether they're taking care of their sick child in the middle of the night or wanting to ask a doctor about allergy symptoms in between meetings during the day, we hope this experience will help customers find the convenient help they want from the comfort of their own home."

The company also plans to launch video visits through Alexa.