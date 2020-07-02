Where Providence Ventures is investing millions — 17 portfolio companies

Providence Ventures was founded in 2014 and manages $300 million of venture capital in two funds.



The company is affiliated with Providence, a 51-hospital health system that has more than 800 clinics in five states. The fund makes direct investments in healthcare companies with the goal of improving outcomes and convenience while lowering costs.



PV's portfolio includes:



1. AVIA, a healthcare technology and market accelerator

2. Binary Fountain, a social intelligence platform for healthcare

3. Bolder Surgical, a surgical instruments company

4. Collective Medical Technologies, a network for care collaboration

5. Gauss Surgical, a real-time surgical blood loss monitoring technology

6. Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems, a telemedicine-enabled diagnostic software platform

7. Kyruus, a provider search and scheduling software

8. Lyra Health, a behavioral health technology company

9. Omada Health, a digital behavioral medicine company

10. One Medical, a primary care platform

11. Press Ganey, a patient experience analytics and advisory company

12. Protenus, a healthcare IT company for health data auditing and patient privacy monitoring

13. Sqord, a children's wearable and activity platform

14. Trilliant Health, an intelligent patient acquisition platform

15. Twistle, a communication automation platform

16. Wildflower, a mobile family health platform

17. Xealth, a digital prescription platform



More articles on digital transformation:

NIH boosts genomics initiatives with $75M funding

University Hospitals, NASA partner on tech to clean PPE

5 hospital-at-home initiatives from Adventist Health, Mayo Clinic & more





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.