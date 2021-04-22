6 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more

Here are six recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Apple and Google.

1. Verily, Google's sister company, teamed up with Atlanta-based Morehouse College to provide scholarships to students interested in STEM with the goal to create an institutional link between historically underrepresented students and the biotech and life sciences industry.

2. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health expanded a program to equip COVID-19 patients' rooms with Amazon Echo Show devices, which feature two-way video calling capabilities that let clinicians check on patients.

3. Telehealth capabilities are limited since they do not have in-office features such as tools to measure vital signs. A team of researchers from the University of Washington in Seattle and Microsoft are creating a tool to change that.

4. UPMC and Advocate Aurora Health became the two latest health systems to join Moving Health Home, a new healthcare coalition founded by Amazon Care, Intermountain and Ascension.

5. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center joined the pilot of the Google-developed EHR search tool, which aims to help clinicians better organize and scan for patient information.

6. Apple partnered with researchers from the Seattle-based University of Washington and Seattle Flu Study to test if the Apple Watch or iPhone can be used to predict COVID-19.

