10 recent health IT, innovation partnerships 

Here are 10 recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with NxgenPort, a biomedical technology company that builds remote patient monitoring devices.

2. Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente announced their joint strategic investment in Medically Home Group, a Boston-based tech services company that powers hospital-at-home programs.

3. Concussion diagnosis company Oculogica, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are collaborating on wearable devices that detect concussions in military personnel and athletes.

4. Banner Health is launching a new digital health program with Xealth to scale digital therapeutics and remote monitoring services across the Phoenix-based health system and its Cerner EHR.

5. The University of Washington teamed up with Microsoft and the Creative Destruction Lab, a nonprofit science and tech program, to launch a collaborative focused on artificial intelligence and biomedical innovations, the organizations said May 20.

6. UPMC Health Plan rolled out a tool May 24 that lets members learn more about their benefits and health insurance topics by voicing questions to Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant devices.

7. The Biden administration partnered with Uber and Lyft to coordinate free rides for people who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

8. CommonHealth, a free app providing Android users with mobile access to their health records, said it has partnered with more than 385 health systems including Boston-based Mass General Brigham, Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and UC San Diego.

9. Google and Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine teamed up to develop an artificial intelligence tool to support clinician work by triaging mammography patients.

10. Philadelphia-based Penn State and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System teamed up to use AI to improve health outcomes by generating useful recommendations for the hospital based on patient surveys.