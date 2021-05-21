Penn State, Geisinger team up to develop AI tool to analyze patient satisfaction: 4 things to know

If a patient isn't satisfied with their visit, they may not come back or follow their discharge instructions. Philadelphia-based Penn State and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System teamed up to use artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes by generating useful recommendations for the hospital based on patient surveys, according to a recent survey published in the Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics.

Researchers applied machine learning algorithms to healthcare data documenting the reasons behind patients leaving a hospital feeling satisfied or dissatisfied. The AI tool can then generate recommendations to improve patient satisfaction based on these reasons, according to a May 20 news release on the study.

Four things to know: