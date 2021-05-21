Penn State, Geisinger team up to develop AI tool to analyze patient satisfaction: 4 things to know

If a patient isn't satisfied with their visit, they may not come back or follow their discharge instructions. Philadelphia-based Penn State and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System teamed up to use artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes by generating useful recommendations for the hospital based on patient surveys, according to a recent survey published in the Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics.
Researchers applied machine learning algorithms to healthcare data documenting the reasons behind patients leaving a hospital feeling satisfied or dissatisfied. The AI tool can then generate recommendations to improve patient satisfaction based on these reasons, according to a May 20 news release on the study.
Four things to know:
- The study results found the courtesy and respect of nurses and physicians, as well as communication between healthcare professionals and patients had a significant effect on a patient's hospital experience.
- Pain management quality was critical to a patient's experience. Patients who received proactive and effective care for their pain needs were more satisfied with their hospital visit.
- Promptness and helpfulness in addressing patient's concerns or complaints was the most important aspect of patient-facing communication and was highly associated with improved satisfaction.
- Patient satisfaction has been shown to be associated with greater compliance and treatment adherence. By encouraging patients to provide feedback through patient surveys, hospitals will be able to improve the care they provide, a study researcher said.